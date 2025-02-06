Penguins, Team Canada Await Injury Update on Sidney Crosby
All eyes will be fixed on the Pittsburgh Penguins this weekend, awaiting news on Sidney Crosby. Crosby missed practice the past two days due to an upper-body injury he sustained in the third period of Tuesday night's game against the New Jersey Devils.
With the 4 Nations Face-Off dropping the puck in under a week, it's not just the Penguins who are keeping a close eye on Crosby's status.
Team Canada has struggled in recent international tournaments, failing to medal in the last two IIHF World Junior tournaments and last years IIHF World Championships in Czechia. Crosby's return to international play would likely make Canada the favorite, as he's undefeated as the captain of Team Canada.
Meanwhile, former Penguin Marcus Pettersson wasted no time getting comfortable in his new home. Pettersson signed a six-year, $33 million contract with the Vancouver Canucks last night. The contract includes a full no-movement clause for the first three years of the deal and transitions to a 15-team no-trade list for the final three.
The 28-year-old defenseman anchored the Penguins' top pairing alongside Kris Letang and Erik Karlsson for the past few seasons. He is believed to have wanted to re-sign with the Penguins. Still, with the team in the first year of a rebuild, General Manager Kyle Dubas elected to move Pettersson for a package including a conditional first-round pick and prospect Melvin Fernstrom.
The 2024-25 Penguins have been full of surprises. There is nothing more shocking than the complete collapse of Tristan Jarry. Jarry's stock had been slowly dropping after he lost the starting job late last year to Alex Nedeljkovic, but no one could've seen the two-time NHL All-Star spending multiple stints at the AHL level this season.
