Avalanche Defenseman Named First Star of Month
The Colorado Avalanche are trying to figure out how to return to the Stanley Cup Finals. Decimated by injuries to their forward group and looking for improvements anywhere they can find them, it hasn't been an easy start to their season.
If only things could be easy as they are for Avalanche defenseman and NHL superstar Cale Makar. The former Calder, Norris, and Conn Smythe Trophy winner is single-handedly willing Colorado to victories early on. His performance through the team's first 11 games has been so impressive that he was named the league's First Star of the Month for October.
"Makar (4-15—19 in 11 GP) became the second defenseman in NHL history – following Bobby Orr in 1973-74 (8-16—24 in 15 GP w/ BOS) – to post a season-opening point streak of at least 11 games," NHL Public Relations wrote. "Sharing the League lead in points and helping the Avalanche complete a 5-6-0 month (10 points). Makar also topped the October leaderboard in assists (15), power-play assists (8) and power-play points (t-9), while ranking 10th in total time on ice (269:51).
Through his first 11 games, Makar is the best player in the league, not just among defenders, but everyone. He has four goals and 15 assists for 19 points. He's unstoppable offensively, whether it's even strength or a special teams situation. 10 of his points have come at 5-on-5, while nine of his points have come on the man advantage. Simply put, he's a force any time he steps onto the ice.
Makar is off to a start that could result in a historical season for the 26-year-old puck mover. The defensive position is loaded with talent and elite players, but Makar continues to stand out. If he can keep this offensive production up, he will see more Player of the Month honors and likely another Norris Trophy in his future.
