Seat Warming for Bruins HC
The Boston Bruins entered the 2024-2025 campaign with one very clear intention: compete for the Stanley Cup. Everything about their summer was geared towards that goal. From the drawn-out negotiations with their star goalie Jeremy Swayman to their aggressive moves during free agency, the Bruins made it clear that it's Stanley Cup or bust in Boston.
Early into the season, the Bruins are failing. They sit in the basement of the Atlantic Division with a 4-6-1 record and there isn't just one problem that needs corrected. It's everything.
With very little patience to afford and a desperation to contend, this poor start is putting Bruins' head coach, Jim Montgomery, on the hot seat quickly. It might sound surprising, but with the team's most recent loss against the Carolina Hurricanes, the Bruins might not have much of a choice. An 8-2 defeat was the latest piece of evidence in a growing list of reasons that could cost Montgomery his job.
This is Montgomery's third season in Boston, and this is the first big moment of struggle during his tenure. His first season with the Bruins was the thing you dream of, as he guided the team to a 135-point season. Last year was another resounding success, losing in the second round of the playoffs after a 103-point regular season.
So why wouldn't the Bruins give him time to work it out? Simply put, there isn't enough time to let him figure it out. From their porous defense, to their goalie play, to their lack of any cohesion on offense aside from their fourth line, there's so much to fix in Boston. With the Stanley Cup remaining the most important goal of the franchise, the best move they can make if they continue struggling is to fire their head coach. It might sound surprising, but Jim Montgomery is officially on the hot seat.
