Jets Winger Named Second Star of Month
The Winnipeg Jets' start to the season was a sight to behold, as they won their first eight games to establish themselves as the class of the NHL early on. They did lose their first game earlier this week, but still, their hot start was simply remarkable.
Now with the calendar turning to November, some recognition is well-deserved. On Friday, the NHL announced Jets star Kyle Connor as the second star of the month for October.
In the first month of the season, Connor, 27, scored 17 points (nine goals, eight assists) in only 10 games played. He's currently tied for fifth in goals and tied for third in goals, and perhaps most impressively, he's scored in eight of Winnipeg's 10 games so far. Through the Jets' fast start, he's been by far their best goal-scorer and probably their best player overall, with competition from star goalie Connor Hellebuyck.
Recently, Connor even made some personal history. With three points in Wednesday's win over the Detroit Red Wings, his fourth-straight multi-point outing, the former Lady Byng winner surpassed 500 for his career.
"He's a fantastic player. I'm very, very lucky to play with him. He's unbelievable. He brings it night in and night out," teammate Mark Schiefele said, per the team's website. "And tonight he was absolutely phenomenal. And could have had a lot more. So, like I said, it was fun to play with those guys tonight. And just gotta keep going."
Connor is just the third Jets player to earn such an honor since the team relocated to Winnipeg in 2011. The last one to do so was Hellebuyck in December of 2023.
Connor and Jets look to continue their fast start when they travel to face the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday night.
