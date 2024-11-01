Trade Interest Growing for Powerful Canadiens Forward
It’s still early in the season, but teams are already starting trade conversations and the Montreal Canadiens have been one of the most talked about teams. Reports indicate that the Canadiens are looking for a forward with some grit, but other teams might be targeting a certain forward in Montreal.
According to Responsible Gambler, multiple teams are keeping an eye on 28-year-old Canadiens forward Jake Evans. A source told rg.org that Evans’ start to the 2024-25 season has caught the attention of a few different organizations.
“I know of at least three teams that are paying close attention to Jake Evans at the moment,“ the source told rg.org. “He’s playing some of his best hockey to start the season, he’s a leader out there and he’s an ace on special teams.”
Evans has appeared in 11 games this season with two goals and three assists for five total points. A lot of his best work has come on the penalty kill.
The Canadiens hold an 83.33% penalty kill rate, good for eighth in the NHL. Evans and the Canadiens have only allowed seven power play goals this season.
There was also note that Evans is in the final year of his contract and teams will be willing to bring on a solid rental piece in hopes of a deep playoff run.
“It’s a contract year, too” the source said. “Contending teams will look for that as a rental and usually pay well.”
At just $1.7 million, plenty of teams would be able to fit that into their salary cap situation.
Teams around the NHL are keeping tabs on Evans and fellow forward Christian Dvorak, but it’s Evans who seems to be the headliner.
“I’m hearing Jake Evans’ name a lot more so far than Dvorak.”
The Canadiens aren’t ready to make a move with Evans right away, but they are certainly a team to keep an eye on as the trade deadline approaches. Both in terms of buying and selling, the Canadiens should see plenty of activity in the trade market.
