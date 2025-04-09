Avalanche Captain Takes Massive Step Toward Playoff Return
Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog hasn’t played a second of NHL hockey since lifting the Stanley Cup in 2022. A gruesome knee injury paired with multiple setbacks during his rehabilitation process has kept Landeskog out of the Avalanche lineup for nearly three whole seasons.
With the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs right around the corner, the Avalanche could soon see a huge boost to their lineup. The Avalanche announced that Landeskog has been loaned to their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Colorado Eagles for a conditioning stint.
Landeskog has been practicing with his teammates in recent weeks, but this will be his first game action of any kind since late June of 2022.
The 32-year-old Avalanche captain missed the entirety of the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons, and to this point the entire 2024-25 season. It’s unlikely Landeskog returns for any regular season action, but they have clinched a spot in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Currently holding a 48-27-4 record with 100 standings points, the Avalanche are third in the Central Division and are likely to face off against the Dallas Stars in the first round.
The Stars defeated the Avalanche in the second round of last season’s Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Landeskog would not only be a huge boost of morale for the Avalanche but will also be a massive addition for the offense. In 69 career playoff games, Landeskog has 27 goals and 40 assists for 67 total points.
In their 20-game run on the way to becoming Cup champions, Landeskog posted 11 goals and 11 assists for 22 points.
Fans of the Avalanche as well as many within the organization have been waiting a long time to see their captain return to the ice in game action. He’ll get some reps in at the AHL level but that’s a huge step towards a long-awaited return.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!