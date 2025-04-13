Western Michigan Wins First-Ever National Championship
The Western Michigan University Broncos are the 2025 Men's Division 1 Ice Hockey Champions. Following a 6-2 victory over the Boston University Terriers in the Frozen Four Championship, WMU can call themselves national champions for the first time in program history.
It was an excellent game, start to finish, for the Broncos, who surprised and overwhelmed the Terriers from the opening whistle. WMU had developed an ability to get to their game early in the NCAA tournament. They did the same thing against their previous three opponents, and they dictated play against BU for the vast majority of the game.
The standout player for the Broncos was winger Owen Michaels. He recorded two goals in both the semi-finals and finals, and his clutch goal scoring was consistent throughout the tournament. The 22-year-old winger capped off an explosive sophomore season with WMU and is likely drawing some attention as an undrafted free agent.
Speaking of undrafted free agents, all eyes continue to focus on WMU captain Tim Washe. The senior forward was a two-way force in all four games, and his style screams NHL. He's an undrafted free agent and could be signing his first NHL contract.
Broncos goalie Hampton Slukynsky was another standout performer. The rookie netminder and Los Angeles Kings draft pick allowed two goals or fewer in all four starts in the NCAA tournament. His play has elevated him from an impressive player to a can't-miss NHL prospect. To make things even better, he celebrated a national title with his brother Grant, who was also a key piece of their championship puzzle.
For BU, the defeat is another bitter end. They had one of the most talented teams in the country, filled with future NHL talent like Shane LaChance, Cole Hutson, Cole Eiserman, Ryan Greene, and Mikhail Yegorov. Greene is expected to sign with the Chicago Blackhawks and begin his NHL career.
