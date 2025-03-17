Avalanche Captain Still Hungry for Return
The Colorado Avalanche have been one of the NHL’s strongest teams for almost a decade, and they’ve played the last few seasons without a key piece in their lineup. Ever since winning the Stanley Cup in 2022, the Avalanche have been without their captain, Gabriel Landeskog.
It’s been nearly three whole seasons since Landeskog laced up for game action with the Avalanche, but there is hope more is still to come. While continuing his long road to recovery, Landeskog tries to still take when he can, and recently hit the ice with his teammates.
At a recent practice, the Avalanche were joined by Landeskog who took part in a number of drills to help keep him in game shape. There is still no real timeline for a return, but any time the Avalanche see their captain on the ice, it’s a positive sign and a huge boost to morale.
Landeskog’s injury troubles started all the way back in the 2020 NHL playoffs against the Dallas Stars. In the second period of Game 6 against Dallas, teammate Cale Makar’s skate blade accidentally caught Landeskog just above his knee, causing a cartilage injury.
A small procedure worked at first, but pains returned during the 2021-22 season, where he underwent another surgery. He returned in time for the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs, and despite playing through pain, he played in all 20 games of the championship run.
That offseason he had the same procedure done again, but it wasn’t as successful.
Multiple failed procedures forced Landeskog to go in a direction no NHLer has gone before and that was a cartilage transplant surgery. In May of 2023, and he has slowly been making progress ever since.
Landeskog is confident he still has some game left. He’s only 32 and has four years left on his contract. Everyone in the hockey world is rooting for Landeskog and there is a genuine hope within many that he can play again.
It may not be this season, but seeing Landeskog on the ice taking reps with his teammates is a breath of fresh air.
