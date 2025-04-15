Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog Takes Next Step Toward NHL Return
The light at the end of the tunnel is growing closer for Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog.
Landeskog, 32, has not played in the NHL since the 2022 Stanley Cup Final due to a knee injury and subsequent surgeries. He took a massive step towards returning recently when the Avalanche loaned him to the Colorado Eagles, their AHL affiliate, for a brief conditioning loan. Now, he's taking another massive step forward.
On Tuesday, the Avalanche announced that they have terminated Landeskog's conditioning loan and he will rejoin the team later in the day.
The Avalanche played their final game of the regular season on Sunday, defeating the Anaheim Ducks 4-2 on the road. Landeskog could return when they begin their first-round series against the Dallas Stars this weekend, where they'll meet their former star winger Mikko Rantanen in a highly-anticipated matchup.
Landeskog played two games for the Eagles on Friday and Saturday, both against the Henderson Silver Knights. The Swedish forward scored a goal and an assist in his brief AHL stint, which marked his first professional games in over 1,000 days.
It goes without saying, but having their captain return at long last is absolutely massive for the Avalanche. Even if he's not the player he once was, his leadership in the locker room will be very valuable as they look to get back to the top of the mountain.
