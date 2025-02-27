Nathan MacKinnon Dominates in Avalanche Victory
When Colorado Avalanche superstar Nathan MacKinnon plays his best game, there's no one better in the NHL. He's an unstoppable force with the puck on his stick, impossible to disrupt, and makes plays before opposing defenses have a shot at stopping them. It's no surprise, then, that MacKinnon is again a Hart Trophy candidate as the league MVP and Art Ross Trophy as the leading scorer.
MacKinnon dominated for the Avalanche in their recent victory over the New Jersey Devils. The Nova Scotia native recorded two goals and an assist in the contest. The production raised his season totals to 23 goals and 67 assists for 90 points.
He became the first player in the NHL to hit the 90-point mark during the 2024-2025 campaign and extended his lead over Edmonton Oilers' center Leon Draisaitl in the NHL scoring race. MacKinnon's three-point night led the Avs to their 5-1 win over the Devils.
The second goal of MacKinnon's game was an absolute beauty. Channeling his inner Colorado Rockies, he batted a loose puck out of the air with a baseball-style swing past Devils goalie Jake Allen. The hand-eye coordination on display from this goal was incredible. If it were any other player in the NHL, it would be a once-in-a-career, highlight-reel goal. For MacKinnon, it's just another night on the ice.
The Avs are hoping they can ride on the coattails of MacKinnon and his MVP-caliber performance. He's playing like the best skater in the NHL and dragging the Avalanche along in a competitive playoff race in the Western Conference.
Through 60 games, the Avs are holding firm to the first Wild Card position in the West. They hold a record of 34-24-2 for 70 points and have a six point cushion over the Calgary Flames.
