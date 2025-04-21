Kings' Darcy Kuemper Biggest X-Factor Against Oilers
The Los Angeles Kings begin their quest for the Stanley Cup with their fourth consecutive opening-round series against the Edmonton Oilers. The Oilers have dominated the postseason, winning each of the last three meetings.
This year might be different for the Kings due to the arrival of starting goalie Darcy Kuemper. The former Stanley Cup-winning net minder has stabilized the goaltending position in Los Angeles, and he's the key to the Kings reversing their postseason fortune against the Oilers.
The regular season was a resounding success for Kuemper. Starting 50 games, he went 31-11-7 with a 2.02 goals-against average and a .922 save percentage. It was his highest-winning regular season since the 2021-2022 season with the Colorado Avalanche, coincidentally the same year he won the Cup. It's also the best statistical regular season since the 2018-2019 campaign with the Arizona Coyotes.
What Kuemper does best is limit the damage. He's made his living on locking things down after surrendering a goal or two. He adjusts quickly, making it hard to put up huge numbers. In 23 starts since February 1st, he's surrendered more than two goals just five times. In total, he's stopped at least 90% of the shots against him 34 times out of 50 starts. That figure ranks in the 88th percentile among all NHL goalies this season.
Another key part of his success during the regular season was his dominance in tight. His 6'5" frame makes him nearly unbeatable down low. When teams get chances in the high-danger areas, it doesn't improve their chances of scoring. According to NHL EDGE, his .863 save percentage on high-danger shots is the best in the NHL this season, ranking in the 99th percentile of all NHL goalies.
Both of those factors could give the Kings the edge. The first-round series begins in Los Angeles, and Kuemper will be in the Kings' net. The Oilers are hoping to earn a fourth consecutive series victory over their rivals. Still, the veteran goalie is hoping to be the x-factor who reverses the Kings' postseason fortune.
