Avalanche Clinch Spot in 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs
The Colorado Avalanche are officially in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs following a win against the Columbus Blue Jackets. The 7-3 win clinched the eighth straight postseason berth for the Avalanche, who are looking to win their second Stanley Cup in the past four seasons.
The playoffs were not a guarantee at one point for the Avalanche. The roster was rocked when they traded superstar forward Mikko Rantanen, one of the crucial centerpieces of their 2022 Stanley Cup run, but they've rebounded incredibly in the time since.
What remains from their championship roster are the two most important pieces. Center Nathan MacKinnon is the defending NHL MVP and is jockeying with Tampa Bay Lightning winger NIkita Kucherov for the scoring title this season.
The other piece is former Norris Trophy winner and top defender Cale Makar. The 26-year-old is four points away from setting new career highs in points, became the first defender in over 15 years to record 30 goals in a season, and has a sizable lead in the defensive scoring race. He's the favorite to be named the NHL's best defenseman once again in 2025, which would mark the second Norris Trophy of the prolific blue liner's career.
One huge difference from their championship team is their goaltending. Since veteran Darcy Kuemper backstopped the team to the Stanley Cup in 2022, the organization’s gone through several other goalie options without success. That changed with the acquisition of MacKenzie Blackwood earlier this season. In 32 starts with the Avs, he's gone 22-9-3 with a 2.14 goals-against average and .919 save percentage. He looks like the exact kind of goalie this team has lacked since their last Cup run.
The start to their postseason will be difficult. They are set to meet the Dallas Stars in the opening round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Not only will it be a meeting of two of the best Western Conference teams, it would feature the Avalanche facing off against their former star forward, Mikko Rantanen. The road to the Stanley Cup will be difficult, but the Avs made a crucial first step by clinching their spot.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!