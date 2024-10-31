Capitals Found Instant Fit With New Forward
The Washington Capitals had an aggressive offseason in the hopes that they could make a meaningful run in the postseason. As their captain Alexander Ovechkin hunts down the all-time goal scoring record, his teammates are trying to give him another Stanley Cup run in 2025.
A huge part of the Capitals' plan to re-find postseason success revolved around the acquisition of forward Pierre-Luc Dubois. The Caps traded a former Stanley Cup winning goalie in Darcy Kuemper in order to get Dubois and also willingly took on the entirety of his huge contract.
But for the Capitals' head coach and front office, the contract and everything else is more than worth it for their new top-six center. Dubois is already seen as a perfect fit on and off the ice. TSN and The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun spoke about how well he's fit in Washington on a recent edition of Insider Trading. LeBrun spoke to the Caps' head coach, Spencer Carbery, and their president of hockey operations, Brian MacLellan, and they raved about their new forward.
"Pierre-Luc has been a terrific fit for their team," LeBrun said. "The offensive numbers aren't there yet. They feel he's been a bit unlucky there. But as Carbery said, you know, he has Dubois going head-to-head with the other team's top forward line every night. And he's loved his matchup minutes and his defensive work in helping shut down the other team's top offensive players."
Dubois isn't off to the hot offensive start some hoped, but he's still been productive. He has one goal and five points in eight games, but as LeBrun pointed out, the Caps are confident he will get his offensive production going soon. In the meantime, they are absolutely thrilled with his game. Between his defensive performance, his seamless meshing within the new locker room, and his offensive skill, the early verdict on the Dubois trade to Washington is a resounding success.
