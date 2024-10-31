Blues Goalie Slam Dunk Favorite for Team Canada
Team Canada is in a rough spot when it comes to who should start in goal at the upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off, but St. Louis Blues goalie Jordan Binnington seems to be running away with the conversation. Binnington is slowly emerging as Canada’s best option at goal, and some analysts believe it’s not even a close competition.
TSN analyst and former goalie Jamie McClennan believes Binnington is running away with Canada’s starting job.
“I think it’s a lock that it’s Jordan Binnington,” McLennan said. “If you take a look at the players around him… none of them have had banner starts to the season.”
Binnington’s name is among the list of goalies that could vie to Team Canada. Sam Montembeault, Adin Hill, and Stuart Skinner have also been listed as options, and they haven’t had outstanding starts to the 2024-25 season.
Neither has Binnington, though. Each of the names listed has similar records and counting stats, making it a tough conversation for those building Canada’s squad.
McLennan says that experience should be a huge factor in goalie selection, and Binnington has a successful resume. He helped win the Cup in 2019, he has a 147-98-37 career record, and was named an NHL All-Star in 2020.
One big issue, however, is that Binnington really hasn’t been the same top goalie since that 2019-20 season. McLennan believes there are still positives to be drawn.
“When you take a look at what he’s done,” McLennan said. “His body of work, how well he played down the stretch last year, how strong he’s started this season, his wealth of experience… I think it’s him as a distant No. 1.”
Binnington has started the 2024-25 season with a 2-4-0 record in six starts. A .895 save percentage and 3.12 goals against average are both just barely better than some of Canada’s other top offerings.
Team Canada will have a wide list of names to choose from when they build their team, but no one has jumped off the page as a true no doubt starter in goal. Binnington might be the leader of the pack, but it can’t be a far lead.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!