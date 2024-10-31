Hurricanes Set Timeline for Injured Goalie
The Carolina Hurricanes were getting a hot start to the 2024-25 season from their starting goalie, but they’ll be without him for some time. After suffering a lower-body injury, the Hurricanes will be without goalie Frederik Andersen on a week-to-week basis.
Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind’Amour stated that Andersen was re-evaluated, and he is expected to be out week-to-week.
Andersen had played four games leading to his injury, and holds a 3-1-0 record with a .941 save percentage and 1.48 goals against average. The 1.48 stands as the best number in the NHL through the early stages of the season.
The Hurricanes were being counted out by many heading into the 2024-25 season, but Andersen has helped push them to a solid start. After eight games, they are fourth in the Metropolitan Division with a 6-2-0 record.
To fill the roster spot left open by Andersen’s injury, the Hurricanes recently recalled Spencer Martin from the American Hockey League. Martin is yet to play an NHL game this year, but will likely get his chance with Andersen on the shelf.
Martin played in six games with the Hurricanes after being acquired from the Columbus Blue Jackets via trade last season. He went 4-1-1 in his six starts.
The Hurricanes have a busy schedule ahead while Andersen is expected to be out, but there aren’t any back-to-back games until the middle of November. Their upcoming schedule is highlighted by three straight Metropolitan Division matchups to start November, all at home.
