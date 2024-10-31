Blue Jackets GM Goes All Out for Halloween
The typical NHL general manager is all business all the time, but that doesn’t seem to be the case for the newest boss of the Columbus Blue Jackets. To celebrate Halloween, Blue Jackets president and general manager Don Waddell made sure to bring the lighthearted energy.
In a video posted to the Blue Jackets’ social media, Waddell came riding into work in a full Green Lantern costume and riding a scooter. Complete with fake abs and a mask, Waddell is on patrol at the Blue Jackets’ office.
The video was sent out with a caption mirroring a famous quote from the Green Lantern franchise.
“In brightest day, in blackest night, no prospects, free agents or opponents shall escape his sight!”
A good play on “In brightest day, in blackest night, no evil shall escape my sight.”
The 2024-25 season is Waddell’s first with the Blue Jackets organization after six years as president and general manager of the Carolina Hurricanes. It’s been an emotional start to the Blue Jackets’ season, but they’ve found relative success to start the year.
In nine games played, the Blue Jackets hold a 5-3-1 record for 11 standings points and are fifth in the Metropolitan Division. The expectations weren’t high for Columbus, but they’ve done a fantastic job of performing through tragedy.
As the season treks on, a regression is expected from the Blue Jackets and Waddell, whether as the Green Lantern or himself, is prepared to react accordingly. The Blue Jackets might be a team to watch as the trade deadline approaches.
Until that expected decline arrives, however, the Blue Jackets and Waddell are ready to have a little fun.
