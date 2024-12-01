Avalanche Forward Named Second Star of Month
The Colorado Avalanche's season thus far has been a roller coaster, but if there's one thing that's been consistent, it's been the outstanding play of their top players.
Both Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar, two of the very best players in the league, are on fire to start the season, scoring 36 and 32 points in 25 games, respectively. Those two understandably soak up a lot of the attention, but Mikko Rantanen, who's arguably just as key to Colorado's success, sometimes falls between the cracks.
Rantanen, now in his 10th NHL season, is one of the top scoring wingers in the entire team, and already has 34 points (15 goals, 19 assists) in 25 games this season. He's been on a tear as of late, scoring 19 points (11 goals, eight assists) in 14 games during the month of November.
A run like that is worthy of some recognition, and sure enough, the NHL named Rantanen its second star of the month as the calendar turned on Sunday.
Perhaps the most impressive part of Rantanen's November is that he scored in a goal in seven of his 14 games throughout the month. The highlight was a hat-trick against the Los Angeles Kings on Nov. 13, but he also had a two goals each against the Seattle Kraken on Nov. 5 and the Carolina Hurricanes on Nov. 9. There was also a one-goal, three-assist performance against the Florida Panthers on Nov. 23.
The Avalanche don't seem to have as much depth as they have over the past few years, as there's a huge drop off in points after the big three. Granted, a large part of that is due to the numerous injuries they've already suffered, but the point remains.
Either way, the continued success of Rantanen and their other stars will be key if they want to get back to championship glory.
