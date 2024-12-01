Sharks Star Named Rookie of Month
The San Jose Sharks entered the 2024-25 season with high expectations for their recent first-overall pick, Macklin Celebrini. It was a delayed start for Celebrini as the Sharks youngster suffered an injury following his NHL debut, but he is being recognized for solid work since his return.
The NHL named the Sharks future superstar as the Rookie of the Month for the month of November. In 14 games played, Celebrini scored seven goals and five assists for 12 total points.
Celebrini’s seven goals and 12 points led all rookies across the league as he started to find a rhythm at the NHL level.
Three of Celebrini’s seven goals were game-winners as he helped push the Sharks to a 6-6-3 record in the month of November. The Sharks aren’t expected to be a great team quite yet, but they are excited about the progress Celebrini has made already.
In 27 games, the Sharks hold a 9-13-5 record and are among the worst teams in the NHL, but are already on a better path than the 2023-24 season. The years to come are sure to be huge for the Sharks as they build for the future.
According to the NHL, Celebrini edged out rookies like Calgary Flames’ goalie Dustin Wolf, Philadelphia Flyers forward Matvei Michkov, and his own teammate Will Smith with the Sharks. Michkov was awarded the NHL's Rookie of the Month for the month of October.
