Key Penguins Stepping Up Since Being Snubbed International Play
The Pittsburgh Penguins started the 2024-25 NHL season as one of the worst teams in the NHL. Ever since American Thanksgiving, however, the Penguins have found a new rhythm and have put themselves back in the playoff conversation.
A fair bit of that success can be attributed to the play of two certain Penguins forwards, who have hit new levels in recent weeks. The acceleration from Rickard Rakell and Bryan Rust has not only given the Penguins a huge boost, but their efforts ironically took big turn after the release of the 4 Nations Face-Off rosters.
Rakell was a surprise absence from the Team Sweden roster, while Rust couldn’t quite make his way onto a deep Team USA.
Ever since the announcement of those rosters, though, Rakell and Rust have hit new strides. In the eight games since the Dec. 4 announcements, Rakell has put up six goals and seven assists for 12 total points. That's good for the most points of any Swedish-born player in the NHL during that time.
Even leading into the selection of the 4 Nations roster, Rakell was having a huge bounce back season. In 36 games played, Rakell has recorded 29 points with a team-leading 16 goals.
As for Rust, it’s not a total surprise he was left off of Team USA’s roster. This is arguably the best lineup the United States has ever put together for an international hockey competition, and Rust was a longshot to begin with.
Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan, however, is serving as head coach of Team USA, and he’s seen the kind of work Rust has put in this season. The fact that Sullivan didn’t make more of an effort to get Rust on his roster is where the surprise lands.
Especially if you consider the production since being left off the roster. In eight games, Rust has seven goals and seven assists for 14 total points. The only American-born player with more is Winnipeg Jets forward Kyle Connor with 17 in an extra game played.
Rakell and Rust have put themselves in great position to be the first calls if injuries occur before the start of tournament, but they’re making arguments that they should already be in those lineups.
