Blue Jackets Defender Wrinkles Team Trade Plans
Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Ivan Provorov is well aware of the trade rumors surrounding him this season. As a veteran blue liner in the league who has already been traded previously, he knows the stress
But according to NHL insider Pierre LeBrun, the Blue Jackets might not have to worry about trading the pending free agent at all this season. They might have to instead focus on working out a contract extension for the 27-year-old blue liner.
"Ivan Provorov's open to talking extensions with the Blue Jackets," he said. "But what does that look like?"
That's the million-dollar question for Columbus and Provorov to answer. There's no doubting that he's been an important part of their defense since arriving. Last year he recorded 32 points over 82 games. This season, he has two goals and nine assists for 11 points while averaging nearly 23 minutes of ice-time through the first 31 games.
If the Blue Jackets do want to extend Provorov, finding a common ground financially will be difficult. He's in the final season of a deal that pays him $4.725 million annually. Nearing age 30, the Russian defenseman should command a salary between $5 and $7 million on his next deal, depending on where he signs.
Provorov was originally selected seventh overall by the Philadelphia Flyers in the 2015 NHL Draft. He broke into the NHL a couple years later for the 2016-2017 campaign, scoring 30 points as a rookie. Each season in Philadelphia, he averaged at minimum 21 minutes of ice time and scored at least 25 points, with a best season of 17 goals and 24 assists in 2017-2018.
The Blue Jackets acquired Provorov during the summer of 2023, assuming the final two seasons of his contract. In 645 NHL games, he's recorded 72 goals and 188 for 260 points.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!