Blue Jackets Defenseman Goes Off After Former Teammate's Comments
With Montreal Canadiens forward Patrik Laine returning to take on the Columbus Blue Jackets, it was sure to create tension. Laine poured gasoline on the fire with his recent comments about the Blue Jackets organization. Speaking to reporters before the two teams faced off, Laine claimed that Columbus' contentment with losing played a part in requesting a trade.
"They’re a little too satisfied and too comfortable where they’re at," he said. "It wasn’t really a fit for me anymore. But here (in Montreal), it doesn’t matter if we’re winning or losing, we’re always trying our best. That’s what I felt about it (in Columbus)"
The Blue Jackets did not take kindly to the Canadiens forward's words. During the matchup, it was clear that the Columbus team had their sights set on Laine, delivering several crushing body checks on the Montreal winger. Laine did not finish the game.
Following the contest, Blue Jackets' defenseman Zach Werenski didn't hold back when asked about his former teammate's comments. The team's star blue liner fired back at Laine's complaints by calling his claims "bulls--t."
"We were nothing but good teammates to him so for him to come in here and say all that, it's bullshit," he said. "Definitely not happy about it and none of us in the room are happy about it."
Laine and Werenski were teammates for parts of four seasons. For Werenski, Laine's comments were personal. He's been in Columbus since the team selected him in the first round of the 2015 NHL Draft, and
"It's unfortunate," he said. "As guys in here, and as a guy who has been here, we were nothing but good teammates to him. Nothing but good friends to him. For him to bash us like that, I think it's just unacceptable."
The Blue Jackets got the last laugh in this matchup, as they took home a 5-4 victory. Both teams are out of the playoff picture at this point of the season, so it does seem a bit strange for Laine to criticize the culture in Columbus while the Canadiens are also floundering in their own way. But the passion and rivalry born out of this is likely to continue when the Blue Jackets and Canadiens meet next.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!