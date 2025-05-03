Avalanche Need More from Veteran Center in Game 7
The Colorado Avalanche meet the Dallas Stars in the first Game 7 matchup of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. It's the perfect way to cap off this epic series, with the winner awaiting the series winner between the St. Louis Blues and Winnipeg Jets. The Central Division rivals have battled back and forth in their opening round series, and now it all comes down to a rubber match in Dallas.
The Avalanche will count on top players like Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar to lead the way. However, they need more offensive production from veteran center Charlie Coyle to defeat the Stars. The 33-year-old has been one of the team's best defensive presences in this series, but with everything on the line, Coyle needs to break his five-game scoreless streak.
Coyle was the team's second big NHL Trade Deadline acquisition this season. He and Brock Nelson solidified the top-nine forward group in Colorado, and now that depth is needed in Game 7. Head coach Jared Bednar has turned to Coyle frequently in tough face-off situations, and he's responded by winning over 57% of his draws.
There's no doubting the impact Coyle's already had on the Avs. Having another dependable center around relieves some of the burden from MacKinnon, but having more offensive contributions could make the difference in an elimination game.
Coyle kicked off the series with a goal in Game 1. In the games since, he's been held off the scoresheet and recorded one shot on goal in the last four contests. The defensive responsibilities have consumed the veteran center, but his 5-on-5 play could dictate whether or not the Avs survive or pack it up for the year. Coyle, Jonathan Drouin, and Joel Kiviranta have to generate more offense as the Avalanche try to eliminate the Stars in Game 7.
