Stars' Mikko Rantanen Gets First Shot at Revenge vs. Avalanche
The Dallas Stars and Colorado Avalanche are separated by three points in the Central Division standings. The two squads are set to meet in the first round of the postseason, but home-ice advantage is still up for grabs. That makes the upcoming meeting between the Stars and the Avs incredibly important.
For new Stars forward Mikko Rantanen, this game against the Avalanche carries a bit of extra emotion. Rantanen will be facing the Avs for the first time since the team traded him nearly two months ago. The team sent him to the Carolina Hurricanes, who eventually flipped him to the Stars before the deadline. Returning to Colorado for the first time, Rantanen expects to be emotional in front of the crowd he began playing his NHL career in front of.
"Obviously, it's going to be emotional. [Been] playing in front of these great fans in Denver for a long time,” he said. “Hopefully [it’s] positive from the fans. From [my] standpoint, like I said many times, [I] never wanted to leave. It wasn't like I asked to leave. So hopefully it's positive. I have good memories here."
In three games with the Stars, Rantanen looks like a superstar again. He has two goals and an assist, and has been a force on the power play. He already has a goal and an assist on the man advantage.
In many ways, Rantanen is a perfect fit with Dallas. The team is deep behind him, and he becomes the superstar focal point of their attack. This is something he never could have done in Colorado, where Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar took center stage.
Still, the return for Rantanen will be an emotional one. He spent the first decade of his NHL career in Colorado alongside MacKinnon. The pair won a Stanley Cup in 2022 as well.
That all goes out the window when the teams face-off in Colorado. The Stars and Avalanche have business to settle, and Rantanen's only worry will be whether or not he helps his team earn two critical points.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!