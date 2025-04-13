NHL Gets Playoff Rematch With Avalanche and Stars
The 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs are closing in and opening round matchups are starting to become official, including the Dallas Stars and Colorado Avalanche. As the second and third teams in the Central Division, the Stars and Avalanche are set for a rematch of their second-round meeting in 2024.
There might not be a more evenly matched first-round series in the entire Stanley Cup Playoffs. The regular season series was a pretty even split with the Avalanche going 2-0-1 and the Stars an even 1-1-1.
The Stars have the advantage of home-ice advantage, but the Avalanche might have some big reinforcements right around the corner.
Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog is a pair of games into a conditioning stint with the Colorado Eagles and appears to be gearing up for his first action in the NHL since winning the Stanley Cup in 2022.
While the Avalanche are getting a big boost, the Stars have a secret weapon of their own, one the Avs are very familiar with. The Stars walked away as the ultimate winners of the Mikko Rantanen sweepstakes, and he’s been a key piece to Dallas’ end of season success.
The Avalanche traded Rantanen to the Carolina Hurricanes in early January, but was then flipped to the Stars at the trade deadline. Since arriving in Dallas, Rantanen has five goals and 12 assists for 17 total points.
Rantanen spent the first 10 years of his NHL career with the Avalanche and was a key piece to their Stanley Cup championship in 2022. Now, he’ll get the chance to show what the Avalanche are missing.
In return for Rantanen in the original trade, the Avalanche received Martin Necas as the main piece, and he’s been just as productive. In 29 games, Necas has 11 goals and 16 assists for 27 points.
The first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs always entertains and brings some of the most competitive rounds in an entire postseason. The Stars and Avalanche are sure to put on a show and will be one of the must-see rounds to open the playoffs.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!