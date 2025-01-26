Avalanche Stumble In First Game Without Superstar Forward
The Colorado Avalanche kicked off a new era in their organization after trading away superstar forward Mikko Rantanen. After contract talks stalled out, the team shipped him out to the Carolina Hurricanes. In return, the team acquired forwards Martin Necas and Jack Drury as well as a slew of draft picks.
The new era of Avalanche hockey began with a stumble, as the team lost to the Boston Bruins 3-1. The biggest issue for the Colorado squad in the defeat was the lack of scoring. Necas was a bit out of sorts in his debut with the team, deferring to his teammates and passing on scoring chances he usually capitalizes on.
It's a waiting game for both the Avs and Necas as he gets used to his new team and finds his fit within the top-six forward group. In the meantime, the scoring is even more dependent on the team's top players Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar.
Another way Rantanen's presence was missed was in the physicality department. Due to both his size and tenacity on the ice, Rantanen built a reputation for being a premier power forward. He's unafraid to mix it up with opponents, is powerful around the net and is a constant pain to play against.
With respect to the players the Avs brought back, neither has the same combination of size and strength that Rantanen possesses. Opposing teams may exploit this newfound weakness as the Avalanche try to form their new identity.
The Avalanche are going through monumental change following this trade. They've shaken up their organization by breaking up the core group that captured the Stanley Cup in 2022 and in the process downgraded their offense. The team still has championship hopes in 2025, but figuring out exactly how they will accomplish that remains a mystery for the Avs. But their first game in the post-Rantanen era was a rough wake-up call to this team.
