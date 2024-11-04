Lessons Learned from Fourth Week of NHL Season
The 2024-2025 NHL season is officially one month in. After four weeks of regular season action, the Winnipeg Jets remain atop the league standings while Kirill Kaprizov of the Minnesota Wild tops the scoring race. Let's dive into some of the lessons learned from the fourth week of NHL action.
Global Series Offering More Every Year
The NHL season kicked off with its annual Global Series games in Czechia between the New Jersey Devils and Buffalo Sabres. The pair of games was an excellent way to kick off the year, but it was the Global Series games in Tampere, Finland that showed just how valuable these games are for the league and the sport.
The Florida Panthers and Dallas Stars went toe-to-toe in back-to-back contests, and it felt simultaneously like a celebration and playoff series wrapped in one. The Finnish players were rockstars in their home country, highlighted by Panthers' captain Aleksander Barkov recording five points in front of his hometown crowd.
Defense Optional
There's been some incredible goaltending so far this season, but it seems like some teams are forgetting that playing defense in front of your goalie is highly recommended for preventing goals. There are currently 10 teams surrendering an average of 3.33 goals or more per game. Four teams - the Colorado Avalanche, Montreal Canadiens, Pittsburgh Penguins, and San Jose Sharks are averaging 3.77 goals allowed or more per game. The Avalanche and Canadiens are the two most porous defenses in the league at the end of the fourth week of the regular season, with the Habs allowing 4.08 and the Avalanche allowing 4.25 goals allowed per game.
Hurricane Season in November?
The Carolina Hurricanes had an impressive week, extending their winning streak to six games. They defeated another red hot team, the Washington Capitals, the Vancouver Canucks, and absolutely destroyed the struggling Boston Bruins. They're 8-2 and trailing the New York Rangers by a single point for the lead in the Metropolitan Division.
