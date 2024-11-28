Newest Blue Jackets Defender Fitting Perfectly
When Dante Fabbro was placed on waivers, the Columbus Blue Jackets jumped at the chance to claim the former first-round pick. After things turned sour between the 26-year-old defenseman and the Nashville Predators, a fresh start for Fabbro was sorely needed.
It’s been less than 10 games of Fabbro being with the Blue Jackets, but his fit with the team is clear and immediate. Columbus was the perfect landing spot for the native of British Columbia, and if this continues, it will be one of the best and most underrated transactions of the NHL season.
One of the most noticeable differences in Fabbro’s game is his confidence. It doesn’t seem like a lot, but his role and ice-time were gradually and consistently reduced over his final year and half in Nashville and his game on the ice suffered. With the Blue Jackets however, he’s playing like a free-wheeling and confident top-four defender.
And the results are speaking for themselves. In just six games with the Jackets, he has two goals and two assists for four points while playing over 21 minutes a night. He’s unlikely to be a 40-point defender at this point of his career, but he’s sure to re-find his 20-point form in Columbus.
Take a look at this goal he scored against the Carolina Hurricanes. It’s like watching a totally different player than the one in Nashville just a month ago. Starting in the defensive zone, he jumps on a loose puck, makes a nifty deke with the puck to beat an oncoming forechecker, and is off to the races. A 2-on-1 develops and Fabbro confidently skates the puck over the blue line before firing a wrist shot past the Hurricanes net minder.
Now with an organization eager to give him the opportunity for more, Fabbro is responding. It's also making him such a strong fit in Columbus, and the Blue Jackets are a vastly improved defensive team with their latest addition.
