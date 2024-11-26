Penguins Interested in Blue Jackets Top Prospect
In recent weeks, the Columbus Blue Jackets have grown a desire to trade away one of their top defensive prospects, and the Pittsburgh Penguins have a particular interest in the young blue liner. The Blue Jackets haven’t gotten what they expected out of David Jiricek, and Penguins’ president and general manager Kyle Dubas believes there is more to give.
According to Rob Rossi of the Athletic, Dubas has put the Penguins in the mix of teams willing to take a shot at Jiricek. Not only are the Penguins in the conversation, Dubas seems ready to throw a lot the Blue Jackets’ way.
The Blue Jackets are looking for someone of a similar ilk in a deal involving Jiricek, and the Penguins have their own first-round pick prospect that may be of interest.
“No Penguins prospect is off limits as part of the package, the sources said,” Rossi writes. “Including [Rutget] McGroarty. A Penguins source said Dubas hasn’t soured on McGroarty. Rather, that source said, Dubas simply loves Jiříček, a right-shot defenseman.”
McGroarty just got to the Penguins organization a few months ago when they traded another top prospect in Brayden Yager to the Winnipeg Jets for him. McGroarty made his way to the organization and immediately became their top prospect. He played his first three NHL games, making the team out of training camp.
He earned the role, but he was quickly sent to the American Hockey League to continue developing as a professional hockey player.
Jiricek, meanwhile, is about to turn 21 years old and has 53 games of NHL experience. In that time, he’s picked up a goal and 10 assists for 11 points. This year hasn’t been kind with only an assist in six appearences.
Part of Dubas’ job in Pittsburgh is to build for the future and the Penguins prospect pool has improved since he arrived. However, the Penguins are extremely light on prospect defensemen who are right-handed shots.
Jiricek would certainly add to the defensive pipeline, but take away easily the biggest piece to the forward corps of the future.
