Blue Jackets Top Prospect Drawing Significant Trade Interest
The Columbus Blue Jackets thought they had a top prospect on their hands when they selected defenseman David Jiricek. A slow development process and lack of production at the NHL level has forced the Blue Jackets to start considering their options with the 20-year-old blue liner.
After sending him back to the American Hockey League for some extra work, the Blue Jackets have started taking calls for a possible trade involving Jiricek. According to a source speaking with Responsible Gambler, a move is right around the corner and a couple of teams have a particular interest in Jiricek’s talents.
“If you think of teams that want to upgrade their defense, the Edmonton Oilers and Nashville Predators are potential landing spots,” the source told rg.org. “Both are interested in him, especially Edmonton, who is looking to replace [Philip] Broberg in their top four.”
Over the offseason, the Oilers lost a pair of their top youngsters via offer sheets, and Broberg was a key piece within their defensive corps. Ever since losing him to the St. Louis Blues, the Oilers haven’t done much to restock the shelves.
At just 20-years-old, Jiricek still has time to develop as an NHLer, and the Oilers are likely willing to watch him grow into his potential.
Jiricek has played six games this season with the Blue Jackets and only recorded a single assist. In 53 career games at the NHL level, he has one goal and 10 assists for 11 total points.
One of the biggest selling points for Jiricek was his puck-moving ability and potential to be one of the top playmaking defensemen in the league. In 84 career AHL games, he picked up 44 helpers.
The Blue Jackets also have to deal with a possible trade involving fellow puck-moving defenseman Ivan Provorov, meaning they’ll be an important team to watch as the trade deadline approaches.
"There is a feeling it's coming. It is just a matter of when."
