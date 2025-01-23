Blue Jackets Forward Shines For Hometown Crowd
For Adam Fantilli of the Columbus Blue Jackets, the team's contest against the Toronto Maple Leafs was more than just another regular season contest. It was also a homecoming game for the 20-year-old forward who was born in about 40 minutes north of Toronto in Nobleton, Ontario. So, it was only fitting that roughly 80 of his family and friends were able to watch him play live.
The Blue Jackets won impressively, defeating the Maple Leafs by a score of 5-1. And who was the star of the game? In a very cinematic twist, it was Fantilli who delivered a career-best game to lead his squad to victory.
Fantilli recorded his first career hat trick against the Leafs. Playing in just his second NHL season, he's taken a significant step forward in his development. Following his hat trick, it brought his season totals to 14 goals, 12 assists, and 26 points in 48 games. His 14 goals are already more than he scored the entirety of his rookie season, while his 26 points are just one point shy of his total last year. Following the game, he discussed how meaningful it was to have so many loved ones on hand to witness his star performance.
"That means a lot,” Fantilli said. “It means the world to be able to do that in front of my friends and family, everybody made the trip out. I’m super grateful they all came out and I was able to pull one off there. I could [hear them when my name was announced], I was really lucky, they had some great seats so I was able to make eye contact with a few of them after the first and second period. So it was pretty special to be able see their faces."
For his family, the memory may be even more special. Fantilli's mother, one of the army on hand to witness Adam's game, was the first to toss a hat on the ice in celebration when her son scored his third goal of the game. Sportsnet shared a clip of the heartwarming moment.
Fantilli's night to remember is just another feather in the cap of a memorable season for the Blue Jackets. The team is currently occupying the first wild card spot in the Eastern Conference and they continue playing strong hockey as they approach the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline. With Fantilli's hat trick, he's the latest Blue Jackets player to step up as they try to keep hold of their playoff spot.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!