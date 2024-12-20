Blue Jackets Forward Rounding Out Game
Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Elvis Merzlikins stole the show in a recent victory, making multiple highlight-reel saves. It was the latest individual effort that has capture attention for the Jackets, following star defender Zach Werenski's incredible start earning him early Norris Trophy consideration and a spot on Team USA at the upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off.
Getting lost in the shuffle for the Blue Jackets this season is the rounding out of forward Kirill Marchenko's game. The 24-year-old winger has been a key piece of the puzzle in Columbus since joining the NHL lineup, but this year's he's taken a significant step forward. It's led to him already nearing new offensive career highs as he shoulders a significant portion of the scoring for the Jackets.
The big change the Marchenko has implemented is an improvement in his playmaking and vision with the puck. The first two seasons he played in the NHL, he had a bit of tunnel vision on the ice. He wanted to shoot, shoot again, and then follow up the rebound with another shot on goal. In his defense, it was slightly successful. He netted 23 goals on 193 shots on goal last season.
And he's still firing pucks on net this season, with 11 goals on 90 shots so far, but this year he's shown a commitment to passing as often as he shoots. Especially on the power play, where he's recorded nine assists. Through the first 33 games, he has 22 assists which is three more than he had the entirety of the 2023-2024 campaign.
Because of this improvement, he's gone from middle of the lineup winger to invaluable player on offense. He leads the Blue Jackets in scoring with 33 points in 33 games, and the pace he's setting would be the best offensive season of his young career. With this continued effort to setting up his teammates in addition to relying on his lethal shot, Marchenko has rounded out his game and given the Blue Jackets a new top weapon in their forward group.
