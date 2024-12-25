Blue Jackets Banding Together in Wake of Tragedy
The Columbus Blue Jackets kicked off their 2024-25 season not even two months after the untimely death of their top star, Johnny Gaudreau. More than just an incredible personality in the locker room, losing Gaudreau forced the Blue Jackets to find ways to produce offense without him.
While the expectations aren’t high for the Blue Jackets, and they’ve done a good job of spreading the offense between numerous names. Gaudreau led the Blue Jackets in scoring in both of his seasons in Columbus, posting 74 and 60 points respectively.
With a massive hole left open in the roster, the Blue Jackets are scoring more by committee in 2024-25. Kirill Marchenko currently leads the team in scoring with 34 points (12G-22A) in 34 games played. Defenseman Zach Werenski isn’t far behind with 32 points (11G-21A) and is pacing for a career year.
Gaudreau’s best friend Sean Monahan has been playing with a heavy heart, but is having a bit of a resurgence in his first year in Columbus. In 34 games played, he has 11 goals 17 assists for 28 total points.
On pace for 68 points, that would Monahan’s best scoring season since he was Gaudreau’s teammate with the Calgary Flames.
Even after missing time with an injury, Kent Johnson has 19 points (9G-10A) in 20 games played.
Blue Jackets captain Boone Jenner is yet to play a game this season due to a shoulder injury, and it’s not clear when he’ll be able to make a return. The team is hopeful he’ll be back before the end of the regular season, but it could be a tight window.
It’s obvious the Blue Jackets have been dealt an unplayable hand in recent years. A captain possibly out for the season, the loss of Gaudreau in late August, and the untimely death of goalie prospect Matiss Kivlenieks in 2021.
It’s been an emotional time in Columbus, but the Blue Jackets are battling through adversity and looking to come out the other side stronger than ever. They're already doing better than expected by sitting fifth in the Metropolitan Division at the holiday break.
