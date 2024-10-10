Blue Jackets Captain Undergoes Surgery
The Columbus Blue Jackets entered the 2024-2025 season with hopes that they could climb out of the Metropolitan Division basement. The team has a new head coach and management team putting the roster together, and with a slew of young draft picks moving up in the organization, the future is certainly bright. For this season, however, it was already a daunting task for the team to move up the standings.
The road is only getting tougher for the Blue Jackets, as they announced that their captain Boone Jenner will miss
Blue Jackets' General Manager Don Waddell, who is in his first season with the club, made the announcement and provided some information on Jenner's status. The team is hoping that his rehabilitation process goes smoothly and they will have him back at some point this season.
“Boone Jenner had successful shoulder surgery on Wednesday. He’ll begin his rehabilitation very soon and our hope is he can return before the end of the season,” Waddell said. “His loss will be felt by our club, but we have a strong leadership group in place and players will be given an opportunity to take on greater roles on and off the ice.”
Jenner has been with the Blue Jackets his entire career after being selected in the second round of the 2011 NHL Draft. He made his NHL debut during the 2013-2014 campaign, playing in 72 games as a rookie and scoring 16 goals. Since then, he's played 10 more seasons with the Jackets, accumulating 715 games with the organization, the most in team history.
Jenner's also been the team's captain since the 2021-2022 season. He is the seventh player to wear the "C" in Columbus, and he's been an excellent leader and player on the ice for the Blue Jackets. With him out for a long period of time, the Jackets will need to fill the void in order to compete in the Metropolitan Division.
