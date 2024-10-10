Penguins Plagued With Familiar Issues in Opener
The 2024-25 Pittsburgh Penguins season kicked off ominously, falling 6-0 to the New York Rangers at PPG Paints Arena. Being blown out by a team expecting to compete for a Stanley Cup will happen, but how the Penguins lost could be cause for concern.
This loss was primarily due to issues that plagued the Penguins throughout last season, perhaps none more than their goaltender. Tristan Jarry began what could be a pivotal year in his career by allowing four goals in the opening period, one of which was called back following an offsides review.
Jarry settled in as the game wore on but finished the night with six goals allowed and a .854 save percentage. Goaltending was one of the Penguins' most significant question marks entering the season, and Jarry's first impression was less than ideal.
The responsibility doesn't entirely fall on the Penguins' netminder. His team allowed 12 odd-man rushes in this game and created zero. That is not a recipe for success, no matter who you face in this league.
The Penguins haven't been great off the rush on either end of the ice in recent seasons. Defensively, they were missing assignments routinely, losing track of Rangers forwards, and allowing wide-open looks at the net.
A massive storyline heading into this season was the power play. The Penguins went 0-for-3 on the man advantage Wednesday evening. On top of that, they allowed a shorthanded goal to Chris Kreider midway through the third period, a stat they led the league in last season with 12.
Their top power play unit looked disjointed in each opportunity and allowed as many shots on goal as they produced (3). Part of the issue likely stems from a lack of preseason reps for defenseman Erik Karlsson with the top group.
Fortunately, the Penguins have 81 games left to work out these issues.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!