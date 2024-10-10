Bruins Star Goalie to Make Season Debut
The Boston Bruins made their biggest move of the season just before it began, signing their star goaltender Jeremy Swayman to an eight-year contract extension. The deal resolved a summer long negotiation process, and it resulted in Swayman getting $66 million reasons to stay in Boston.
With the negotiations dragging out for so long, the Bruins weren't prepared to start Swayman in the season opener. Instead, running mate Joonas Korpisalo guarded the net. The Bruins dropped their opener to the Florida Panthers by a score of 6-4 and looked generally disheveled during the game.
Looking to get on the right track quickly, the Bruins aren't giving Swayman any more time to ramp it up. The team is giving their top net minder the start as they take on the Montreal Canadiens. This will be his first start since the Bruins their defeat in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs, also by the Panthers. Now, he gets the chance to get his team their first victory of the season.
Swayman is entering his first season as the primary starter for the Bruins. After spending the start of his career in a platoon with Vezina Trophy-winner Linus Ullmark, the Boston crease is solely his now.
Over his first few seasons, he's played in 132 NHL games, starting 125, and been impressive in nearly every one. In those 132 games, he's established himself as one of the most talented and athletic goaltenders in the NHL, and he's on the shortlist for the Vezina Trophy this year. The 25-year-old net minder has compiled a record of 79-33-15, with a 2.34 goals against average and a save percentage of .919%.
