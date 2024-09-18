Report: Blue Jackets Not Done Adding to Roster
The Columbus Blue Jackets ended the 2023-24 seasons as one of the worst teams in the NHL, finishing eighth out of eight Metropolitan Division teams. The expectations still aren’t that high for the Blue Jackets heading into 2024-25, but they would like to see progress made toward becoming a serious contender in the NHL.
To help start building something special, the Blue Jackets signed veteran forward James van Riemsyk to a one-year deal, but they might not be done adding names. According to TSN’s Chris Johnston on Insider Trading, Blue Jackets president and general manager Don Waddell isn’t done looking for additions.
“Don Waddell said he still wants to get at least one more forward,” Johnston said. “The sense is that the Blue Jackets are willing to be creative in how they do that.”
The 2024-25 season will be Waddell’s first with the Blue Jackets after spending a decade building the Carolina Hurricanes. During his time in Carolina, Waddell helped put together one of the strongest teams in the NHL and he’ll look to keep that kind of momentum in Columbus.
Waddell doesn’t appear anxious about pulling off something major to push his team in the right direction either.
“I think they’re being pretty active on the trade market,” Johnston said. “Trying to see if maybe there’s some situations around the league… maybe some younger players that could become available from other teams.”
Johnston believes the Blue Jackets are hunting for another forward to add to their lineup, which is an unfortunate task considering the loss of Johnny Gaudreau.
There was no question that Gaudreau was the best player on the Blue Jackets roster, and since his passing, the Blue Jackets will have to find a way to fill that void. They have a thin lineup but looking for a one last splash move before the season starts might be the right idea in Columbus.
