Blue Jackets Rookie Earning Full-Time Roster Spot
The Columbus Blue Jackets continued their pursuit of a playoff spot with an overtime victory over the Los Angeles Kings. With another win, the Jackets maintain their spot in the wild card race and currently have a one point lead over the Ottawa Senators for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.
One player who is turning heads for the Blue Jackets over the last 10 games is rookie center Luca Del Bel Belluz. In addition to having the best name in the NHL, the 21-year-old forward has stepped into the Columbus lineup and been an instant contributor.
Through his first 10 career games, he has three goals and five assists for eight points.
This run with the Blue Jackets continues an impressive career for Del Bel Belluz, who has gone from under-the-radar young player in the Columbus organization to a can't-miss prospect this season. Last year was the Canadian-born forward's first as a professional, and he fared well despite the adjustments needed. Playing in the American Hockey League with the Cleveland Monsters, he scored nine goals and added 22 assists for 31 points in 58 games.
He began the current campaign in the AHL once again, and his improvement was noticeable immediately. He was quicker with his decision-making, made crisper passes and was a much more confident player. He carved up the league, scoring 17 goals and posting 37 points over the first 34 games before his recall to the NHL.
He's bringing that game to Columbus in his audition with the NHL club. Averaging 13:51 minutes of ice-time, Del Bel Belluz is playing relentlessly, launching pucks on net and keeping things simple. It's everything a coach wants to see out of a young player, and it's slowly leading to more trust and a larger role.
If he continues playing and growing at this pace, the Blue Jackets will be forced to make a full-time spot available for Del Bel Belluz on the roster.
