Blue Jackets Must Address Growing Concern
The Columbus Blue Jackets are one of the biggest surprises in the NHL this season. Currently occupying the first wild card spot in the Eastern Conference, the second half of the 2024-2025 campaign is exceeding expectations so far for the Blue Jackets.
But if the Blue Jackets want to go from surprising wild card team to well-earned playoff spot, the team must address a glaring and concerning issue. The team is one of the best teams in the league when playing at home, but on the road they are a totally different and worse team.
When the Jackets are playing in front of their home crowd at Nationwide Arena, they are a Stanley Cup contender. They've played 24 games at Nationwide this season. compiling a 16-5-3 record, 12 of those victories coming in regulation.
They're winning so much at home due to their offense clicking. According to NHL.com's team statistics, the Jackets are averaging a staggering 4.08 goals per game in front of their home crowd while allowing 3.08 goals per game and have collected a goal differential of +24. Their power play is converting nearly 30% of their chances as well. Simply put, it's hard to contain this team at home.
On the road, however, they are easily beatable. In 22 road contests their record is a measly 6-12-4. Looking like the reserve of the Blue Jackets at home, they are struggling to score and defend when they are the visiting team. They are scoring nearly two goals less per game, averaging 2.45 goals per game while allowing 3.64. It's led to a goal differential of -26 over those 22 games.
The good news for the Jackets is they have a near split of home and away games remaining. So, if they continue this trend, they could still manage to have a winning record and possibly occupy a playoff spot.
The alarming news is that this trend doesn't appear to be changed any time soon. They are 2-4-1 in their last seven away games, including being shutout by the New York Rangers in their most recent one.
The bad news is that if the Jackets manage to make the playoffs, they'll have to go on the road. Losing over half of your games away from home is a recipe to quickly exit the postseason. It seems that this year's team has competitive and winning ambitions, so it's time for them to reverse this damaging trend and find consistency regardless of the venue they play in.
