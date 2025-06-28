Flames Sign Defenseman to Massive Extension
The Calgary Flames are locking in their blue line as they try to claw to the top of the Pacific Division and Western Conference. After taking two forwards in the first round of the 2025 NHL Draft, the organization is continuing to keep its best players around as the rebuild continues.
The Flames signed 25-year-old defender Kevin Bahl to a new six-year contract, keeping hiim with the organization until the summer of 2031. The new deal will pay him an average annual salary of $5.35 million. PuckPedia was the first to report the extension.
Bahl is coming off his first season in Calgary and the best statistical season of his NHL career. Originally an Arizona Coyotes draft pick in 2018, he was shipped to the New Jersey Devils as part of the Taylor Hall trade. He made his NHL debut in New Jersey, playing parts of four seasons with the Devils.
The Flames acquired him from the Devils as part of the return package for goalie Jacob Markstrom. Since Calgary brought Bahl in, they've been thrilled with his performance. The 6'6" puck-mover averaged 21:23 minutes of ice time this past season, and the Flames rewarded that performance by making him the team's second-highest paid defenseman.
The deal locks in the two top defensemen in Calgary until the summer of 2031. In addition to Bahl's new deal, veteran MacKenzie Weegar is also signed for six more years. That gives the team some stability on the back end, especially in light of recent trade rumors surrounding defenseman Rasmus Andersson.
The expectations on Bahl are growing as he enters the 2025-2026 season. Now a $5 million defender, he will be expected to anchor their penalty killing unit and be a stabilizing partner in their top two pairings.
