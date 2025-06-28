Flames Sign Defenseman to Massive Extension

The #Flames signed 25 y/o RFA D Kevin Bahl to 6 year $5.35M Cap Hit deal



Yr 1: $2.35M Salary & $3M Singing Bonus

Yr 2-6: $5.35M Salary



8 Team No Trade list Yr: 3-6



20P in 73GP



Rep'd by Dave Gagner @wassermanhockey