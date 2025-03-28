Blue Jackets Seeking Offensive Jolt from Recently Signed Prospect
The Columbus Blue Jackets are hoping to make their move over the final weeks of the regular season. The goal is to claim one of the Wild Card spots in the Eastern Conference amidst a sea of teams jockeying for the final two spots.
In an untimely development, the Blue Jackets offense has run dry. They could use a jolt of energy as they try to break away from the pack.
They may find it in the form of newly signed college free agent, Jack Williams. The Northeastern product was a bonafide scorer in the NCAA, and he's hoping to make a splash impact in his first NHL action.
Immediately after the Northeastern season concluded, the Blue Jackets snatched Williams up. In his final college season, he recorded 16 goals and 25 points in 37 games. The season before, he recorded 17 goals and 19 assists for 36 points in 34 games.
What makes him a viable candidate to help the Jackets is his speed. The 23-year-old is an excellent skater, and he's very technical in the way he uses his speed. He isn't pedal to the medal every moment, but he knows exactly when to turn it up. He often shows his fastest speeds when in pursuit of a puck.
He can also keep that speed up when creating offense. He showed an improved playmaking ability this past season at Northeastern, and translating that skill is an absolute must if he wants to be an impact player for Columbus.
The Blue Jackets are in a heated race alongside the Montreal Canadiens, New York Islanders, and New York Rangers. The difference between postseason and an early summer could come from anywhere. Columbus is hoping the addition of Jack Williams is enough to kickstart their offense and add a bit of spark to the Blue Jackets' postseason goal.
