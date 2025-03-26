Blue Jackets Sign Coveted College Free Agent
The Columbus Blue Jackets are in the middle of a playoff race in the Eastern Conference, but the organization still has its eyes toward the future. They need more building blocks to sustain and grow the successes they've strung together this season, and their latest transaction is hopefully a move towards that.
The Blue Jackets announced they signed coveted free-agent college defenseman Caleb MacDonald. The University of North Dakota blue liner was one of the highly sought-after players in the NCAA. Columbus is the big winner of this sweepstakes and they add a quality prospect to their organization.
What made MacDonald so coveted is his size. The 22-year-old stands at 6'3" and is nearly 230 pounds. The modern NHL has carved out a role for the undersized and mobile defenders, but there's always room for a hulking defender who can give you 200-foot production. He blocked 68 shots this past season for North Dakota and added 42 penalty minutes to fit the role of shutdown defender.
After the signing, the organization seemed thrilled. The team's general manager, Don Waddell, shared his thoughts following MacDonald putting pen to paper.
“Caleb MacDonald is a big, strong defenseman who excels at blocking shots and being sound and sturdy in the defensive zone," he said. “We are pleased to welcome him to the Blue Jackets and look forward to his taking the next steps in his career with our organization.”
The exodus of college free agents to the NHL is in full effect as the Frozen Four begins and the college season ends. Some top targets like John Prokop and Luke Haymes signed with the Toronto Maple Leafs, Noah Beck signed with the San Jose Sharks, and Tyler Kopf inked his entry-level contract with the Buffalo Sabres.
