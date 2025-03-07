TRADE: Blue Jackets Add Forward From Sharks
The Columbus Blue Jackets are one of the biggest surprises in the NHL this season and entered the trade deadline looking to make some small additions. With just an hour to go before moves stop. The Blue Jackets are adding a forward from the San Jose Sharks.
First reported by Pierre LeBrun of TSN, the Blue Jackets have acquired 27-year-old Luke Kunin from the Sharks.
It’s been enough tough season for the Sharks in 2024-25 and a few big names have been traded away before the deadline. Kunin has become the latest out of San Jose carrying a $2.75 million salary cap hit.
Kunin entered the 2024-25 season on a one-year deal with the Sharks and is expected to be an unrestricted free agent come the offseason.
In 63 games played this season, Kunin has 11 goals and seven assists for 18 total points.
The Blue Jackets hold a 30-24-8 record and hold the first wild card spot in the Eastern Conference. Entering the season, no one expected Columbus to be in this position, but with momentum on their side, they are hunting to find their way back into the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Kunin is a good piece for Columbus to add to their depth forward group as they look to keep their role in the playoff hunt.
It’s not yet clear what the Blue Jackets sent back to the Sharks in return for Kunin.
The Sharks have been selling off numerous key pieces in the leadup to the deadline and Kunin is the latest name to hit the road.
