Connor McDavid Leads Six Players Named to Quarter-Century Team
The NHL continued to roll out its Quarter-Century Team reveals with the unveiling of the final six skaters to make the team, all of whom made their debuts after 2010. This group of skaters features three former No. 1 overall picks, two Stanley Cup champions, six Hart Trophies and plenty more.
So, here are all six players with some of their greatest accomplishments.
Leon Draisaitl
Together with Edmonton Oilers teammate Connor McDavid, Draisaitl forms what is probably the best 1-2 punch in the league today. The German superstar has scored 50+ goals in four of the past seven seasons and won the Rocket Richard Trophy as the league's leading goal scorer this season. He also won the Hart Trophy, Art Ross Trophy and Ted Lindsay Award in 2019-20.
Johnny Gaudreau
Nicknamed "Johnny Hockey," Gaudreau paved the way for many smaller stars who followed him. Despite being just 5-9 and 165 pounds, he managed to be a dynamic scorer for both the Calgary Flames and Columbus Blue Jackets, even winning the Lady Byng Trophy in 2016-17. Tragically, he and his younger brother Matthew were killed in August after they were struck by an alleged drunk driver in their home state of New Jersey. He was 31 and Matthew was 29.
Nathan MacKinnon
MacKinnon was the No. 1 overall pick by the Colorado Avalanche in 2013, and a few years later, he rose to become one of the very best players in the league. The Nova Scotia native won the Calder Trophy in 2013-14, the Lady Byng Trophy in 2019-20 and both the Hart Trophy and Ted Lindsay Award in 2023-24. He also helped the Avalanche win the Stanley Cup in 2022.
Cale Makar
Speaking of Avalanche stars, Makar has established himself as by far the best defenseman in the league. He won the Calder Trophy in 2019-20, the Norris Trophy in 2021-22 (and will almost certainly win a second one this year) and the Conn Smythe Trophy in 2022. The 26-year-old is averaging well over a point per game as a defenseman, which is nothing short of remarkable in today's NHL.
Auston Matthews
Matthews, the No. 1 pick in the 2016 NHL Draft, is making a strong case fo being this generation's greatest goal scorer. The Toronto Maple Leafs superstar has three Rocket Richard Trophies, the latest coming after he scored 69 goals in 2023-24, the most in a single season in nearly 30 years. He also won the Calder Trophy in 2016-17, as well as the Hart Trophy and Ted Lindsay Award in 2021-22.
Connor McDavid
The consensus best player in the league today, McDavid could go down as one of the best players in NHL history when all is said and done. The former No. 1 overall pick has 1,082 points (361 goals, 721 assists) in 712 regular-season games, and has three Hart Trophies, four Ted Lindsay Awards, five Art Ross Trophies and a Rocket Richard Trophy. He also won the Conn Smythe Trophy last year, becoming just the sixth player from the losing team to win the award.
