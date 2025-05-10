Tensions Boiling Between Golden Knights, Oilers
The Vegas Golden Knights and Edmonton Oilers don’t have the biggest rivalry the NHL has ever seen, but tensions continue to rise between these two Pacific Division foes. In their second-ever meeting in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Oilers have captured a 2-0 series lead over the Golden Knights as the series shifts to Edmonton.
While the Golden Knights look to work their way back into the series, there were a few key events in Game 2 against the Oilers that may have sparked a new rivalry. The playoffs tend to stir up drama and create heat between teams, which was on full display in Game 2.
The typical playoff animosity is definitely present in the series, but the overtime frame in Game 2 saw a couple of key moments that should add fuel to the fire. The first was a blatant cross-check to the face from Golden Knights forward Nicolas Roy to Oilers forward Trent Frederic.
Roy turned his attention away from the play when he caught Frederic square in the face with a cross-check, earning him a five-minute major penalty and game misconduct. The NHL Department of Player Safety stepped in to issue a hearing but did not suspend Roy for his actions.
Formerly of the Boston Bruins, Frederic isn’t the kind of player to mess with and could enter Game 3 looking for his own form of retaliation. The Oilers entered this postseason in need of a little extra grit, and Frederic should supply the kind of sandpaper their looking for.
Frederic laid seven hits in Game 2 and has racked up 28 through the Oilers’ first eight playoff games.
The next key event happened just moments before the Oilers scored their OT winner to secure the 2-0 lead. As Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb was skating towards the corner to collect a loose puck, he was tripped up by Oilers forward Victor Arvidsson.
McNabb lost his balance and went crashing awkwardly into the boards, suffering an upper-body injury. The Golden Knights weren’t happy about losing a key blue liner, but they were also furious about the missed penalty on Arvidsson.
“Pretty clear it’s a penalty,” Golden Knights captain Mark Stone said after the game. “It’s a dirty play.”
Golden Knights head coach Bruce Cassidy outwardly said on-ice official Gord Dwyer blew the game by missing that call.
Heading to Edmonton, tensions between the Oilers and Golden Knights might be at a new high. Not looking forward to going down 3-0 in the series, the Golden Knights are sure to come out strong and looking for some vengeance, especially if McNabb is unable to hit the ice.
