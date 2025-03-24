Golden Knights Center Named Second Star of Week
The Vegas Golden Knights have won three straight games as they try to round out their team play before the 2025 Stanley Cup Finals. They’ve looked like a team poised for a long playoff run, and so is superstar center Jack Eichel. The top forward put together another impressive week for his team, and was recognized as the NHL’s Second Star of the Week for the week ending March 23.
In addition to the Golden Knights center taking home the Second Star honors, Minnesota Wild goalie Filip Gustavsson was named the First Star and St. Louis Blues forward Dylan Holloway was named the Third Star of the Week.
Eichel played in three games this past week and recorded at least a point in each one. Against the Boston Bruins, he recorded two assists in just 15:11 minutes of ice time. The following game he exploded for one goal and three assists against the Detroit Red Wings. He finished the week with a goal over 20 minutes of ice time against the Tampa Bay Lightning. His seven points over that span paced all NHL skaters.
Through 69 games in the 2024-2025 campaign, Eichel's already recorded the best offensive season of his career. He has 23 goals, 64 assists, and 87 points. Both the assists and point totals are career bests, and he still has 13 games remaining in the regular season.
His play is a huge reason why the Golden Knights continue to lead the Pacific Division. They've compiled a record of 42-20-8 for 92 points and have a five point gap over both the Los Angeles Kings and Edmonton Oilers for first place in the division.
