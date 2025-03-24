Jets Forward Likely Out for Remainder of Regular Season
The Winnipeg Jets are so close to clinching their spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, but they will likely be without a key forward for the remainder of the regular season. Jets head coach Scott Arniel stated that 25-year-old forward Gabe Vilardi will be out week-to-week with an upper-body injury.
According to the Jets bench boss, it is not yet clear if Vilardi will be ready to go for the start of the playoffs, which are under a month away from kicking off.
In his second season with the Jets, Vilardi made himself a crucial portion of the Winnipeg lineup. In 71 games played, he has 27 goals and 34 assists for 61 points, all of which are career highs.
Originally a first-round draft pick (11th overall) of the Los Angeles Kings, Vilardi has 270 career games under his belt with 90 goals and 85 assists for 175 total points.
The Jets have 11 games remaining in their 2024-25 regular season and will likely use the final stretch as a tune up for the playoffs. The Jets have made the postseason in each of the last two years, but have been first round exits both years.
This time around as the top team in the Western Conference, with an MVP caliber goalie in Connor Hellebuyck, they have real aspirations of reaching the Stanley Cup.
The Jets are on the cusp of becoming the first Western Conference team to clinch a playoff spot holding a 48-19-4 record for 100 standings points. By far the top team in their conference, the closest teams in the West are the Dallas Stars and Vegas Golden Knights with 92 points each.
The only team in the NHL to have clinched a spot in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs is the Eastern Conference’s Washington Capitals.
