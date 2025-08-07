Crazy Stat Puts Sidney Crosby’s Dominance in Perspective
For going on 21 seasons, the Pittsburgh Penguins have had one of the best players in the game of hockey in their lineup. Sidney Crosby was drafted by the Penguins first overall in 2005, and ever since then he has over-delivered on expectations. With three Stanley Cup championships, two MVP wins and 20 straight point-per-game seasons, Crosby is sure to go down as one of the greatest players of all time.
To celebrate his 39th birthday, the Penguins PR team tweeted a state that really shows the extent of Crosby’s domination in hockey. Since the day Crosby was born on August 7, 1987, only one player has recorded more points than Crosby: hockey legend Jaromir Jagr.
To really put this stat into perspective, Crosby didn’t start his NHL career until 2005. Jagr started his career in 1991, notching 1,921 points over his career.
Since making his NHL debut, Crosby has posted 625 goals and 1,062 assists for 1,687 total points. Sure, no one has recorded more points than him since making it to the NHL, but he surpassed 18 years of a head start from some of the league’s all time greats.
Just behind Crosby is Colorado Avalanche icon Joe Sakic, who picked up 1,641 points in his career.
Fellow future Hall of Famer and all-time leading goal scorer Alex Ovechkin follows Sakic with 1,623 total points.
Crosby still has time left in his NHL career and is already ninth all-time in points. He is 36 points back of the all-time points lead in Penguins history, trailing only Mario Lemieux with 1,723.
Lemieux played exactly 700 games in his NHL career after Crosby’s birth and picked up 1,375 points in that time. While that is a dominating pace, Crosby surpassed that number during the 2021-22 season.
It likely won’t take Crosby long to officially overtake Lemieux as the most productive player in Penguins’ franchise history. With just 36 points to catch Lemieux, it’s possible the Penguins have a new all-time points leader before the NHL’s holiday break.
Crosby has been the face of the Penguins organization and often times the face of the NHL since his draft in 2005. There are no signs of slowing down and even at the age of 38 he is still expected to do unbelievable things on a sheet of ice.
