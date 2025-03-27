Penguins' Sidney Crosby Breaks Wayne Gretzky's Record
Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby has done it again. With his latest point against the Buffalo Sabres, the ageless wonder and future Hall of Famer has set a new record for consecutive seasons averaging a point per game.
The Penguins captain surpassed Wayne Gretzky for this latest record as Crosby achieved the feat for the 20th time. Crosby's reached this benchmark every single season of his storied NHL career.
In typical Crosby fashion, he achieved the historic point by being around the net. Winger Rickard Rakell set him up with an excellent pass in front and Crosby buried it for the new record and his 26th goal of the season.
With another point per game season, Crosby is unsurprisingly leading the Penguins in scoring once again. Since the 4 Nations Face-Off, he's been on a different level. He's lead the entire NHL in points scored in that span, and it's pushed him to first in the league in 5-on-5 scoring.
Crosby's 20th NHL season has been filled with records and more impressive moments. He captained Team Canada to a gold medal at the 4 Nations Face-Off and looked dominant amongst the world's best. He hit the 600 goal mark earlier this year, surpassed the legendary Joe Sakic on the all-time points list to move into sole possession of ninth place, and now passes Gretzky for his latest record.
The disappointing part is that the Penguins can't take advantage of this incredible play. Despite Crosby's elite performance, their team has no support cast around him. The result is they are set to miss the postseason for the third straight season and delve deeper into a rebuilding phase.
