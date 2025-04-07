Alex Ovechkin, Sidney Crosby Continue Defying Logic and Time
The congratulatory video Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby sent Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin summed it perfectly. After Ovi set the new all-time goal-scoring record, Crosby told the Capitals' captain how much of an honor it's been to compete against one another.
The honor belongs to everyone who has watched the Penguins and Capitals play over the last two decades. Two of the best players in the sport's history have met head to head and competed in a way that the league hasn't seen since Wayne Gretzky and Mario Lemieux traded MVP awards in the 1980s and 90s.
And what makes it even more impressive is how elite Crosby and Ovi remain 20 years later. In 2005, the pair battled for the Calder Trophy, with each posting 100+ points as rookies. In 2025, Ovi has eclipsed 40 goals for the 14th time in 20 seasons.
Meanwhile, Crosby made his own history in his 20th season. He became the first player ever to average a point per game for 20 straight campaigns, also surpassing Wayne Gretzky along the way. Despite the Penguins missing the postseason for the third consecutive season, Crosby continues to be one of the best in the world.
Since the 4 Nations Face-Off, Crosby's been the NHL's leading scorer, with 28 points in 21 games. His 12-game scoring streak was snapped in a loss to the Chicago Blackhawks, but he managed to give the Pens hope for a week or two in a futile second half of the season.
In the history of the NHL, a rivalry and duo have never been more connected than the one between the Capitals and Penguins' captains. Between the two of them, they've collected 20 All-Star selections, 11 Rocket Richard Trophies, six Ted Lindsay Awards, five Hart Trophies, four Stanley Cups, three Art Ross Trophies, and three Conn Smythe Trophies.
The Penguins and Capitals' captains have accomplished unparalleled things in the NHL. Since the 2005 season, Crosby and Ovechkin have led the league as it reaches new heights. Even as they've evolved and are now two of the oldest players in the league, this duo continues to defy logic and time.
