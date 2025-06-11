Report: Mario Lemieux Considering Buying Back Penguins
Fenway Sports Group took majority ownership of the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2022, but after four years, they might be losing some of their stake. According to TSN’s Pierre LeBrun, the Penguins’ former ownership group in Ron Burkle and franchise legend Mario Lemieux are looking into buying back their old stake.
LeBrun notes that Fenway had been considering selling portions of their majority ownership of the Penguins, and Lemieux and Burkle seemingly have an interest.
Former Penguins CEO David Morehouse is also involved in the possible purchase along with Lemieux and Burkle.
“Hearing from sources that the group of Ron Burkle, Mario Lemieux and David Morehouse are investigating the possibility of buying back the Penguins from Fenway Sports,” LeBrun tweeted. “Burkle and Lemieux sold the Penguins to Fenway in 2021. Fenway has been looking to sell a partial share. Will be interesting to see where this goes…”
Ever since Fenway took control of the Penguins in 2022, they are yet to make their way back to the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Penguins are riding a three-year playoff drought, the longest the franchise has seen since before drafting Sidney Crosby in 2005.
Fenway was instrumental in a general manager change, firing Ron Hextall and hiring Kyle Dubas not long after he was relieved of his duties with the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Lemieux is a legend in the City of Pittsburgh, starting from the moment he was drafted by the Penguins in 1984. Lemieux originally purchased the Penguins in 1999 during his first retirement.
LeBrun gave an update saying the Lemieux group declined to comment on the matter and Fenway is already in conversations with another group.
With two Stanley Cup championships as a player and three more as an owner, Penguins fans would easily welcome Lemieux back with open arms in the ownership box.
